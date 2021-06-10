Robles went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in a victory versus the Rays on Wednesday.

Batting out of the ninth spot in the order, Robles finished as one of three Washington batters with multiple hits in the win. He also collected his seventh steal of the season in the 11th inning. Despite the useful stolen-base total, Robles has struggled to maintain fantasy relevance due to a poor .227 average and no homers on the season.