Robles went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

While his teammates were busy launching seven homers, Robles showed off his wheels. The 21-year-old leads the majors this spring with six steals (in seven attempts), and his .353/.465/.559 slash line in 42 plate appearances isn't too shabby either. If there's been a slight concern with Robles' play in camp, it's been his defense -- he committed his third error in 14 games Friday -- but with Michael Taylor (knee/hip) out for the beginning of the season, the Nats' No. 1 prospect has no real competition for the starting center field job.