Robles went 2-for-4 with two steals and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Robles singled, stole two bases and scored a run in the second inning. After not recording a steal through the first 31 games this season, the 25-year-old has stolen five bags over his last 10 games, including four over the weekend. He's hitting .329 with 13 runs scored over his last 24 games. While he's still slashing just .257/.320/.336 on the year, Robles' offseason swing change is beginning to show some positive results.