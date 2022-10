Robles is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles has been a lineup regular the past few weeks with Nelson Cruz (eye) banged up, but the outfielder will step out of the lineup for Tuesday's nightcap after he went 1-for-2 with a double during Game 1. Alex Call will man center field and bat seventh in Game 2.