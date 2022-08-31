site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Robles: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Robles isn't starting Wednesday against the Athletics.
Robles is getting a chance to rest after he went 3-for-18 with a run and five strikeouts over the last five games. Lane Thomas will start in center field and bat sixth.
