Robles went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Robles doubled off James Paxton in the first inning and later homered off Michael King, his first of the 2020 season. It was nice to see after Robles was a late arrival to camp and then went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in the opener while batting behind Andrew Stevenson.