Robles went 3-for-4 during a 7-1 loss to Atlanta in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

The center fielder went 0-for-4 in the nightcap but did score a run, getting the nod in the leadoff spot both times. Robles is hitting .333 (9-for-27) over his last seven games with a .357 OBP, helping to explain his elevation in the lineup for a Nats squad struggling to find consistent offense, but he's got a 0:6 BB:K over that stretch and his only production has been five runs scored.