Robles went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Red Sox.
With Trea Turner also enjoying a three-hit night at the top of the order, Robles' efforts from the nine hole didn't go to waste. It was the center fielder's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 14, and on the year Robles is slashing a sluggish .247/.327/.365 with two homers, one steal, nine runs and 11 RBI through 27 games.
