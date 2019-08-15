Robles went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 17-7 rout of the Reds.

It was a remarkably balanced attack from the Nats, as every starting position player got on base multiple times and scored exactly twice. Robles is now slashing a solid .270/.357/.432 through 11 games in August, and while the steal was his 18th of the year, it was the center fielder's first since July 25.