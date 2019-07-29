Robles went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

The 22-year-old wasn't even in the starting lineup, but after Adam Eaton got ejected in the first inning, Robles stepped in and produced his first three-hit game since April 9. He's now slashing .256/.318/.436 through 22 games in July with two homers, six steals, 10 RBI and 13 runs.