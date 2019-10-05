Nationals' Victor Robles: Tweaks hamstring
Robles (hamstring) is considered day-to-day after leaving Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The 22-year-old exited Friday's game with a tweaked hamstring while running to first base in the eighth inning. Robles' injury will be evaluated Saturday when the team returns to Washington, D.C. If Robles is unable to play, Michael Taylor would likely handle the duties in center field.
