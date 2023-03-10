Robles' left knee ultrasound showed only a bruise, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals never seemed too worried about the knee injury Robles suffered Wednesday and now tests have confirmed it's minor. He's considered day-to-day.
