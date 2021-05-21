Robles (ankle) underwent an MRI on Friday, the results of which have yet to be released, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Robles is out of the lineup for the second straight day Friday against the Orioles after leaving Wednesday's game against the Cubs with an ankle issue. His X-rays were negative, but the severity of the injury remains unclear.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Still sidelined•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: X-rays negative•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Receiving ankle X-rays•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Getting active on basepaths•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Collects two hits, stolen base•