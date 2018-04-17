Nationals' Victor Robles: Won't require surgery
Robles (elbow) won't need surgery on his left elbow after further evaluation Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
After waiting for the swelling to cease, Washington's medical staff determined Robles won't require season-ending surgery. This is good news for the Nationals, although he'll likely miss at least some time as he goes through rehab. There's no timetable for his return just yet, but he figures to be back at some point during the 2018 season.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Officially diagnosed with hyperextended elbow•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Avoids serious injury•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Exits with apparent injury Monday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Heads back to minors•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Opening Day bench role not an option•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Could benefit from injuries•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...