Robles (elbow) won't need surgery on his left elbow after further evaluation Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

After waiting for the swelling to cease, Washington's medical staff determined Robles won't require season-ending surgery. This is good news for the Nationals, although he'll likely miss at least some time as he goes through rehab. There's no timetable for his return just yet, but he figures to be back at some point during the 2018 season.