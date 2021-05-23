Robles (ankle) remains day-to-day but is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 24-year-old will sit for the fourth straight contest as he continues to work his way through a sprained right ankle. Robles took some swings off a tee Saturday, but he apparently didn't show enough to rejoin the lineup for the series finale. Robles is expected to be reevaluated after Monday's scheduled off day, when it figures to be determined whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. Andrew Stevenson will start in center field for Washington on Sunday.