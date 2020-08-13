Manager Dave Martinez said Robles (hand) won't start Thursday in the Nationals' series finale with the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez said that Robles is fine after he was struck in the right hand by a pitch Wednesday, but the Nationals are erring on the side of caution by holding the 23-year-old out for the day game after the night game. Though Robles could be available as a pinch hitter or pinch runner off the bench, Michael Taylor is set to receive the start in center field.