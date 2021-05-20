Robles' X-rays on his right ankle were negative Thursday, but he remains day-to-day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Robles was initially able to remain in Wednesday's game against the Cubs after injuring his right ankle but eventually left the contest. He's not in the lineup Thursday but is feeling better and could appear off the bench.
