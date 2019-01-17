Nuno signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Nuno missed a good chunk of the 2018 season due to a hamstring injury, but he impressed when healthy, posting a 1.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 33 innings of relief for the Rays. The 31-year-old southpaw will compete for a spot on the team's Opening Day roster as a middle reliever who can eat innings if necessary.

