Nationals' Wander Suero: Added to 40-man roster

Suero was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suero was named the club's minor-league pitcher of the year in 2017 after recording a 1.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 65.1 innings between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Harrisburg. The 26-year-old will provide depth out of the bullpen for the Nationals moving forward, and is expected to make his big-league debut at some point next season.