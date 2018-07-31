Nationals' Wander Suero: Back in majors
Suero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
He has been back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues this season, and will take the spot of Brandon Kintzler, who was traded to the Cubs. Suero has a 3.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 20 innings in the majors this season.
