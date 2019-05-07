Suero gave up a run on one hit while striking out two in an inning of relief during Monday's loss to the Brewers.

The right-hander entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning and allowed an inherited runner to score, then Tony Sipp did the same to him in the eighth after Suero gave up a leadoff double to Orlando Arcia. The 27-year-old's 1.21 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 14 innings are solid, but they come with a ghastly 7.07 ERA, the product of a Nats relief corps that seems incapable of backing each other up -- the bullpen's 62.7 percent strand rate is the worst in the majors, and Suero's 37.5 percent rate makes him the worst of the worst.