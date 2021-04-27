Suero (oblique) began a throwing program Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Suero has already spent the required 10 days on the injured list with his oblique strain, but he'll need more time given that he's only just resumed throwing. He hopes to throw a bullpen session by the end of the week.
