Suero tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The right-hander is fighting for one of the last spots in the Nats' bullpen, and while Suero hasn't wowed anyone this spring, he hasn't hurt his chances with a 4:2 K:BB through 4.2 innings. If he does break camp on the big-league roster, he'll likely work in lower-leverage situations after posting a solid 3.59 ERA and 47:15 K:BB in 47.2 frames last season as a rookie.