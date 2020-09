Suero (2-0) picked up the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta, striking out two in a perfect inning of relief.

He was the fourth Nats pitcher to enter the game but the first to keep the opposition off the scoreboard, leading to the win in an eventual 10-9 victory. Suero remains in a fairly low-leverage role, and while his 17:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings is strong, he has a mediocre 4.60 ERA and 1.28 WHIP plus zero saves or holds in 13 appearances.