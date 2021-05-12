Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Suero (oblique) would be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Suero is ready to make his return from a nearly month-long absence due to a left oblique strain. Though he was tagged for two runs over his lone inning of relief Sunday in a rehab outing with Triple-A Rochester, Suero's oblique apparently checked out fine during the appearance. Prior to landing on the shelf, Suero posted a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 6.1 innings out of the Washington bullpen.