site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-wander-suero-exits-with-apparent-injury-771448 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Wander Suero: Exits with apparent injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suero left Saturday's game against Arizona with an apparent injury, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Suero faced just a single batter before exiting the game. The nature and severity of his injury are not yet clear.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read