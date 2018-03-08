Nationals' Wander Suero: Exits with apparent injury
Suero exited Thursday's spring game with an apparent injury, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Suero managed just two pitches before manager Dave Martinez and a trainer came to the mound to check on him. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known once he's further evaluated following Thursday's contest.
