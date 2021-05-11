Suero (oblique) could return Wednesday or Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals medical staff will evaluate the right-hander Tuesday after he pitched a Triple-A rehab game Sunday. Suero posted a 1.42 ERA in eight relief appearances before suffering the oblique injury April 17.
