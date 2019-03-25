Suero is competing with Austen Williams for the last spot in the Nationals' bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Williams has put up better numbers this spring, but Suero has been solid with a 6:2 K:BB in 6.1 innings. There's also a scenario in which the club decides to keep both of them on the Opening Day roster rather than replacing Howie Kendrick (hamstring) with another position player. If he does head north with the team, Suero would work in low-leverage situations.

