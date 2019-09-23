Suero (6-9) threw just a third of an inning while allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while also managing to strike out a batter as he took the loss Sunday against the Marlins.

Suero took over in the seventh after Hunter Strickland ran into some trouble but wasn't able to clean up the mess. He allowed a two-RBI double to Jon Berti which gave the Marlins the lead and then Berti was later able to score on an RBI triple by Starlin Castro. The Nationals entered the inning with the lead and the bullpen completely fell apart with Suero being the odd man out and taking the loss. The right-hander now owns a 4.70 ERA to go with a 79:26 K:BB over 69.1 innings this season. Suero, along with the rest of the Nationals' bullpen, will need to be on top of their game moving forward if they expect the team to make any noise in the playoffs.