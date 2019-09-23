Nationals' Wander Suero: Handed ninth loss of season
Suero (6-9) threw just a third of an inning while allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while also managing to strike out a batter as he took the loss Sunday against the Marlins.
Suero took over in the seventh after Hunter Strickland ran into some trouble but wasn't able to clean up the mess. He allowed a two-RBI double to Jon Berti which gave the Marlins the lead and then Berti was later able to score on an RBI triple by Starlin Castro. The Nationals entered the inning with the lead and the bullpen completely fell apart with Suero being the odd man out and taking the loss. The right-hander now owns a 4.70 ERA to go with a 79:26 K:BB over 69.1 innings this season. Suero, along with the rest of the Nationals' bullpen, will need to be on top of their game moving forward if they expect the team to make any noise in the playoffs.
More News
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Nabs third win•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Posts first save•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Tagged with fourth loss•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Bad luck continues in Milwaukee•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Picks up win in relief•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Looks to have won bullpen job•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...