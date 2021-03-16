Suero has yet to give up a run over five Grapefruit League appearances (five innings) while posting a 9:1 K:BB.

The 29-year-old right-hander has been well ahead of the batters he's faced so far. Suero isn't expected to factor into the saves mix for the Nats this season, but after finishing second on the team in holds in 2020 and recording 25 holds over the last two years while posting a strikeout rate north of 27 percent, he should be an important bridge to the team's set-up arms like Will Harris and Daniel Hudson.