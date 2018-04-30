Nationals' Wander Suero: Joins big club Monday
Suero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Suero owns a 6.75 ERA across four innings with Syracuse this season, though all three of the runs he's given up this season came in his first outing of the year. He should work in middle relief during his time with the Nationals. Austin Voth was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move to clear room on the roster for Suero.
