Suero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Suero will quickly make his way back to the big leagues following Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) and Brandon Kintzler (forearm) being placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday afternoon. Suero held a 4.15 ERA over 13 innings of relief prior to being optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.

