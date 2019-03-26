Suero is expected to be included on the Nationals' Opening Day roster after the team demoted Austen Williams to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suero and Justin Miller won out over Williams in a three-way battle for the final two spots available out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old righty reached the big leagues for the first time in 2018 and logged 40 appearances for Washington, churning out a 3.59 ERA and 47:15 K:BB in 47.2 innings. His usage will likely be limited to lower-leverage spots early on during the upcoming campaign.