Nationals' Wander Suero: Nabs third win
Suero (3-5) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning.
The right-hander hasn't been charged with a run in nine of his last 10 appearances, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB with two wins and three holds in nine innings over that stretch. Suero's 4.96 ERA on the season remains weak, but his current performance and setup role for Sean Doolittle give him some fantasy appeal in deep formats that score holds.
