Suero (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over Atlanta, giving up one hit and striking out two in a scoreless fifth inning.

Austin Voth didn't last long enough to qualify for the win even though the Nats took the lead for good in the top of the fifth, making Suero the pitcher of record after he and six other relievers combined to silence Atlanta's bats. The right-hander has been tagged for runs in half of his six appearances this season, leading to a 6.14 ERA and 1.77 WHIP, but his 7:1 K:BB and zero homers allowed through 7.1 innings suggests better days should be ahead.