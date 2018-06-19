Nationals' Wander Suero: Optioned to Triple-A
Suero was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Suero has a solid 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings for the Nationals this season. He'll return to Triple-A but is likely to be one of the first pitchers called upon if the Nationals need another reliever in the near future.
