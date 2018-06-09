Suero was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

With the return of Adam Eaton from the disabled list (ankle), Suero was optioned to the minors and Rafael Bautista was released from the organization in order to make room on the 40-man roster. Over 12 appearances with the Nationals this season, Suero has logged a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with an 11:5 K:BB over 13 innings.