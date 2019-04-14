Suero (1-0) tossed a perfect eighth inning Saturday to pick up the win in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates.

The right-hander's 6.35 ERA so far is inflated, but Suero's 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings offer a better reflection of how he's been pitching. He'll continue working in middle relief for now, but further success could move him into a set-up role for the Nats.