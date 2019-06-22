Nationals' Wander Suero: Posts first save
Suero recorded his first save of the season while allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout during the ninth inning of a 4-3 victory against the Braves on Friday.
With Sean Dolittle having pitched each of the last two days, the Nationals turned to Suero in the ninth. This was Suero's first traditional save chance of the year, but he has blown two saves this season because of blown leads during the eighth. The Nationals will probably go with Suero again in a save situation if Doolittle needs rest, but Suero's numbers aren't good enough to roster in most formats. He is 1-4 with one save, 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season.
