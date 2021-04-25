Manager Davey Martinez said Suero (oblique) is "doing great" and is simularing throws, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Suero was placed on the injured list on April 18 and is first eligible to return May 1. Given that he has yet to actually throw to this point, that may not be realistic. However, it appears that the team is optimistic about the way his recovery has gone to this point.
