Suero (oblique) is scheduled to face four hitters and throw around 20-to-25 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He'll be entering the simulated game after fellow rehabbing pitcher Stephen Strasburg (shoulder), who is expected to toss 35-to-40 pitches. If Suero's oblique responds well to the outing, he could be sent to Triple-A Rochester for what would likely be a brief rehab assignment before he returns from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Begins throwing program•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Progressing in recovery•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Sidelined with oblique injury•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Dealing with side injury•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Wander Suero: Having dominant spring•