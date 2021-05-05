Suero (oblique) is scheduled to face four hitters and throw around 20-to-25 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll be entering the simulated game after fellow rehabbing pitcher Stephen Strasburg (shoulder), who is expected to toss 35-to-40 pitches. If Suero's oblique responds well to the outing, he could be sent to Triple-A Rochester for what would likely be a brief rehab assignment before he returns from the 10-day injured list.