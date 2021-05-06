Suero (oblique) threw 22 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Following his successful throwing session Thursday, Suero will now report to Triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment Friday or Saturday. Manager Dave Martinez wouldn't commit to Suero returning to the majors in time for the Nationals' weekend series against the Yankees, but the right-hander appears to be nearing his return.
