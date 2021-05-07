Suero (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Suero has been out with a strained oblique since mid-April. He threw 22 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, so he shouldn't be too far from returning to the active roster if he gets through a rehab appearance without issues.
