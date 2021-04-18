Suero was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Suero was removed from Saturday's win over Arizona with what was initially labeled as a left side injury, but follow-up tests revealed that he was dealing with a more serious oblique strain. Given the volatile recovery timelines associated with oblique injuries, Suero could be sidelined longer than the minimum 10 days. Washington recalled right-hander Ryne Harper from its alternate site to fill Suero's spot in the bullpen.