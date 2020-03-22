Play

Suero has posted a 0.00 ERA but shaky 4:4 K:BB through six spring innings.

On the bright side, the right-hander had allowed only one hit in Grapefruit League action before MLB was put on pause. Suero was expected to fill a middle-relief role to begin the season following the acquisition of Will Harris, but his improving K-rate and 3.06 FIP in 2019 suggest he could handle high-leverage work if called upon.

