Nationals' Wander Suero: Tagged with fourth loss
Suero (1-4) struck out the side but gave up three runs on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning Thursday to blow his first save of the season and take the loss against the Mets.
Getting a chance at high-leverage work after the Nats rallied to take the lead in the top of the eighth, Suero couldn't get the job done and served up a three-run homer to Carlos Gomez. The right-hander's 30:9 K:BB through 21.1 innings this season looks good, but it comes with an unsightly 7.17 ERA.
