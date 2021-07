Suero (1-2) picked up the win Monday over the Padres after throwing a shutout inning of relief and striking out two batters.

Suero struck out Jake Cronenworth and Wil Myers during a seamless sixth inning. The Nationals would take the lead off the bat of Josh Bell in the top of the seventh and would hold on for the win which awarded Suero his first win of the year. The 29-year-old owns a 3.70 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 24.1 innings.