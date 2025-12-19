The Nationals signed Bernabel to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Bernabel elected free agency earlier this month after being removed from the Rockies' 40-man roster, and he's quickly latched on in a new organization. The 23-year-old slashed .252/.288/.410 with four homers in 40 games with the big club in 2025 and had a .301/.356/.450 batting line with eight long balls at Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernabel plays both corner infield spots and the Nationals don't have much at those positions, so he could find his way onto the Opening Day roster.