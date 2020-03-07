Castillo (shoulder) is in the lineup for Saturday's split squad game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Castillo did not start a game between Feb. 28 and Friday, but he served as the DH in that game and is ready to get back behind the plate Saturday, so it appears he has put his shoulder injury behind him. He will continue his pursuit of a roster spot, but faces an uphill battle with Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes ahead of him.